3 with St. Clair connections have parole hearings this week

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week will be hearing from three inmates who committed crimes in St. Clair County, according to a press release.
Justin Gene Springer, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree. According to court records, the victim in both cases was a 15-year-old girl.
According to state Department of Corrections records, Springer was denied parole at a hearing in August. His minimal release date is December of this year.
John Joseph Iervolino, 37, is serving three 20-year sentences and a 15-year sentence for two counts of burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County, one count of burglary in the third degree from Jefferson County and a count of theft of property in the first degree from St. Clair County. He has been serving time on these charges since 2010, according to prison records.
He has two other prior burglary convictions, as well as convictions for theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
His last parole hearing was in January 2019. His earliest release date without parole is April 2030.
Michael Darnell Swann Jr., 37, is serving two consecutive six-month sentences for possession of a controlled substance from May of last year. He was last up for parole in November.