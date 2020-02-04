5 with local connections have parole hearings this week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold some 80 parole hearings this week, including hearings for one man convicted in Talladega County and four convicted in St. Clair County.
Larry Dewayne Dill, 42, is serving two concurrent life sentences out of Calhoun County for robbery in the first degree, a consecutive life sentence for burglary in the first degree and 20 years (concurrent with the third life sentence) for receiving stolen property in the first degree in Talladega County. All of these convictions were in 2002 and 2003.
According to the state Department of Corrections, he was also convicted of burglary in the second and third degree, robbery in the second and third degree and rape in the second degree in Calhoun County in 1995. He was sentenced to 15 years in each of those cases as well.
Andre Ladon Orr, 42, was sentenced to 15 years for obstruction of justice in Etowah County in 2015, but he also has previous convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in St. Clair County (sentenced to 10 years in 2007) and burglary, forgery and leaving the scene of an accident with injury in DeKalb County in 1996.
Casey Shane Shell, 48, was sentenced to 15 years for obstruction of justice and 10 years each for burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree and kidnapping in the second degree in St. Clair County in 2013, as well as two counts of drug possession in Jefferson County.
Eric Sellers, 28, is serving two two-year sentences from 2019 in St. Clair County on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Courtney Woodruff, 33, was convicted of two counts of promoting prison contraband in St. Clair County in 2015 and was sentenced to 15 years each. At the time, he was serving a 10-year sentence for conviction in Jefferson County for shooting into an occupied building and assault in the second degree.