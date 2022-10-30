Witches ride the streets of Springville

Bright fluffy boas wrapped their necks, and some had their trusty broomsticks aboard, just in case their bikes weren’t up for the task.
These witches had a mission in mind, taking to the downtown streets of Springville Saturday, a little different from their usual Halloween hijinks and havoc.
But, lots of fun was also part of their plan, as they climbed up on bicycles to promote much of the same for the youngsters their antics would offer.
They took time off from their usual Halloween duties, of flying the skies and stirring up caldron creations of potions and fare, joining together for a different kind of flight through their city to deliver a special Halloween treat.
A coven of caring was ready, their ride focused on doing good things for their schools and athletes. For this occasion, it was the youngsters who love a good sport, this one is soccer, and one the witches hold dear.
Their third yearly ride, more than two dozen joined in, most on two-wheeled transport, with others opting for golf carts to join in the ride.
It’s become a “thing” for Springville’s yearly Halloween weekend, part of the downtown turnout of hundreds lining the sidewalks and streets to enjoy fall festivities.
The city was the long loved Fall Fest for the weekend, and there just seemed no better place than to tap into the community spirit of the occasion than now, the “wanna be” witches agreed.
It was really her mother’s idea, said Lisa Gravlee, one of the ride organizers, who helped plant the seed for a fundraiser for the schools’ soccer enthusiasts.
“My mother was in Huntsville, and saw a ride like this, and brought the idea back for us,” Gravlee said. “So, now, we’re in our third year, and it’s really taken off for us.”
Fellow soccer mom and “witch” Erica Summers did most of the planning this year, Gravlee said, but it’s also an effort from all the other witches who join in and get garbed up in their holiday gear for the day.
Their parade travels from the high school to the city’s famed four-way stop, takes a turn, and then whooshes back through the crowds, returning to the school.
They’re escorted by the city’s police department, and Gravlee said the city’s support for their cause has been superb since it started.
“We were thrilled that they all supported that first year, and they have since,” she said.
There are two boys’ teams and two girls’ soccer teams in the leagues, and there are lots of things to do to help fund their efforts.
The group raised about $800 this year, which comes from the entry fees the witches pay to support the young athletes.
There’s other help, too, school supporter Kelly Hardin donated the witches’ commemorative t-shirts, which are given to the riders who sign up for the event.
There’s no contest for best costumes or decorated rides, not yet, anyway, but the ladies who ride show their best creative selves for the frolic through town.
Of course, the witchery is the theme for the ride, and these witches are a real tribute with the famed forms they can take.
Bright wigs and accessories, from their heads to their toes, and their bikes bear the hallmarks of Halloween haunts and delight.
Broomsticks and banners of well wishes for a happy Hallo’s Eve are in place, and a boom box blasting a popular tune for the day of “Ghostbusters” filled the air as they rode and waved to the onlookers.
Children lined up to watch, many showing off their own Halloween garb for the day, getting a chance to join in on the occasion to boast their costumed best with their friends.
“We do live in a quaint town that allows us to do this here,” Gravlee said. “We hope it’s as much fun for our town as it is for us.”