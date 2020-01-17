Winterboro 57, Ragland 53: Bulldogs fend off late Purple Devils’ rally for win

ALPINE -- Winterboro High School’s boys basketball team withstood a late rally to defeat Class 1A, Area 9 foe Ragland 57-53 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs won the game, but they lost reigning 1A-3A Talladega County Player of the Year Cameron Pointer, who went down with a knee injury with 4:49 left.
With the win, the Bulldogs (12-9) and Purple Devils (16-3) are tied for first place in the area with 7-1 records. The teams will have a coin flip to determine the winner of the area Jan. 27 at Ragland.
“We were up by 10 until Cameron went out,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “They made a run, and we withstood it. It was definitely a playoff atmosphere basketball game. Ragland fought all the way down to the end.”
Pointer’s impact didn’t show on the stat sheet Friday. He scored only seven points, but his effort on the defensive end didn’t go unnoticed as he held Ragland standout Calvin Lawler to six.
With Pointer on the sideline, Ragland outscored Winterboro 18-12. Sloan Phillips scored seven points in the late rally to cut the lead to 54-51 with less than a minute left.
Chance Dandridge increased the lead to 56-51 with 35.5 seconds to go.
Nathaniel Kelley played a major role in Ragland’s fourth-quarter comeback. The senior scored 11 of his 15 points in the final period. Kelley’s putback with 13.2 seconds left in the game cut the margin to 56-53.
Kameron Edwards split a pair of free throws to give Winterboro a 57-53 advantage with 10 seconds remaining.
Ragland had one final chance to extend the game but missed its last two attempts from the field.
Three to know
- Winterboro went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter after Ragland tied the game at 22-all on a Phillips layup. Winterboro picked up its defensive intensity, which led to easy baskets. Dandridge sparked the run with a pair of layups in transition. Brandon Dandridge was big on both ends as he contested and changed several shots by Ragland. He also scored five points during the spurt, including a jumper to increase Winterboro’s lead to 36-28. Isaiah Holland capped off the surge with a layup to make it 40-28. The Bulldogs took a 40-30 lead into the final stanza.
- Brandon Dandridge led the way with 21 points. Chance Dandridge scored 14 points, while Edwards chipped in eight for the Bulldogs.
- Phillips scored a game-high 22 points for the Purple Devils. Kelley scored 15 points, while Josh Phillips scored eight for Ragland.
Who said it
- Ragland head coach Andrew Eden on the comeback: “As good as Winterboro is and as good as the other teams are in our area, it is very difficult to win on the road. It is very difficult here to win as well as the other places. I thought we handled ourselves well. We got down and we were able to fight back. We just didn’t have enough to get over the hump and win the ballgame. That happens, and we will get better.”