Windsor opening April 6 at Outlet Shops of Grand River

The Outlet Shops of Grand River announced the Grand Opening of Windsor on April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., just in time to shop for spring fashions.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Windsor oasis to even more customers in Alabama with the opening of our second store in the area,” said Catherine Seaton, VP of Marketing at Windsor. “Whether you're looking for the perfect dress for prom, an outfit for girls night out or just going to brunch with friends, we’ve got you covered.”
Windsor is the first of several new retail stores that will open this year at The Outlet Shops of Grand River.
“We are very excited to welcome Windsor to The Outlet Shops of Grand River,” said Christine Strange, VP of Retail Operations. “Our customers will love the affordable on-trend women’s fashions the boutique will offer.”
Windsor offers women’s clothing and fashion accessories with a variety of items to choose from including dresses, tops, skirts, denim, shoes and more.
“Dressing up for occasions and all of life’s events is at the core of the Windsor brand, and we’re excited to help women find that perfect look that makes them feel beautiful at our new boutique at The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds,” Seaton said.
The Windsor store is 4,236 square feet, located in Suite 610, across from Tommy Hilfiger.
Windsor was founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family.
The Outlet Shops of Grand River has more than 70 stores.
The Shops offer a wide variety of dining options as well as several entertainment venues, including the Grand River Drive-In, The Backyard hangout with yard games, dog park and eateries, which include Neighbors Brew & Pies, Saw’s BBQ and the Grand River Entertainment District.
The center is located in historic Leeds, off Interstate 20 at Exit 140, 6200 Grand River Boulevard East.
Editor's note: If you're a St. Clair County resident, you can get complete St. Clair Times coverage in your mailbox every week with a FREE newspaper, delivered FREE. Completely FREE. Just CLICK HERE for a form to fill out. If you prefer, you can call 205-884-3400 and talk to someone.