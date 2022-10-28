Williams Intermediate has short lockdown Friday

Williams Intermediate School in Pell City underwent a short lockdown Friday afternoon following an incident of unidentified people on the school campus.
Pell City Police responded to the incident, and it was discovered the people had walked up from a wooded area behind the school onto the property, said Dr. James Martin, superintendent for Pell City Schools.
“This took place at about 2:30 p.m. and lasted for about 10 minutes,” Martin said.
Students saw the people, and reported the incident to school staff, Martin said.
The school’s school resource officer located the individuals and spoke with them, as did members of the Pell City Police Department, he said.
It was then determined that there was not a threat to the students or staff.
The superintendent said the security measures taken were a necessary process to prevent the possibility of any danger to school staff and students.
There is a protocol in place requiring all visitors to school properties to check in at the individual school offices and when visiting any other school properties.