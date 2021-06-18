Wil Van Winkle and The Sixpins to perform in Pell City

International recording artists "Wil Van Winkle and the Sixpins" are bringing their “Perpetual Club of Sages, Philosophers And Other Idle Personages” tour to The Road House Lounge in Pell City June 25 at 9 p.m.
The band is made up of Van Winkle on lead vocals, guitars and mandolin. It also includes lead guitarist Jon Baughman, bassist Allen Atkinson and Butch Bellah on drums.
“This tour has been great so far,” award winning singer/songwriter Van Winkle said. “With the pandemic and the inability to play live last year, we really took the time to lock in, write some new material and find ways to put on a better show for the fans.”
The band released its EP “Perpetual Club of Sages, Philosophers And Other Idle Personages'' last year, but with COVID-19, they were unable to perform and promote it.
“As great as the EP was—there are five really, really good songs on it—we’re in the final stages of recording the next one,” Van Winkle said.
“We really enjoy playing venues like The Road House, it allows us to stay close to our fans and feed off their energy,” Baughman said.
Atkinson added that the band doesn’t fit into the traditional country mold. “We do a little bit of all of it.” he said.
Those interested can listen to the band’s latest single “Little Rock” along with the rest of its catalogue on Spotify.
For reservations or information call The Road House Lounge at 205-814-5482.