Hello everyone, I hope this finds you well. I hope everyone had a great week. Mine was amazing. Sunday morning I saw the sunrise on the lake from my kayak with my best friend Hope. We giggled like teenagers and I am so blessed to have her in my life. She literally knows every single thing about me, and yet never judges me. Thank you for being there for me. You make my life better.
I went and saw this movie called “Overcomer.” If you haven’t seen it yet, you totally should. That’s exactly what I want to talk about this week.
In the movie, this man in the hospital bed asks, “Who are you”? If you really think about that, who are you? Who am I?
Sure, I am a mother, a friend, a person that rides a bike, but would a Christian be the first thing I would call myself? I have shared with you that I recently started back going to church at The Gathering Place in Moody. Daily I struggle with who I am, just as we all do, but the things we face prepare us for where we are going.
In this movie the lead character had to forgive her dad, and so did her grandmother who had raised her. I don’t want to give the ending away, but I want to think about who you are and what is your identity tied to?
I pray that I can be Christ like, every day, all day, even when I am driving and I am behind a car going 30 mph, when the speed limit is 55 and I’m running late or when I am at Walmart and I don’t feel like putting my buggy back.
Last but not least, I would like to wish my niece Marieh a Happy 25th Birthday. I love you. Blessings to each of you till we meet again.