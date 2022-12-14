Whitsey dominates third quarter to lead St. Clair County past Moody

ODENVILLE — St. Clair County was on the verge of giving up a once double-digit lead halfway through the third quarter.
Saints’ Jayla Whitsey couldn’t have that. During the next two minutes, she was the only player in the game to score. Whitsey added 10 points during that stretch after only scoring 4 in the first 20-plus minutes of the game.
“She is one of our leaders on the team, obviously,” St. Clair County coach Meghan Duren said. “She comes in clutch in moments where the pressure is on. She is dependable.”
Whitsey finished the evening with a game-high 17 points as St. Clair County cruised to a 47-39 victory.
“That is the worst game we’ve played all season,” Moody coach Rebecca Davis said. “I am not going to take anything away from St. Clair because they played a fantastic game. But just talking about us, all of the things that we needed to do to win tonight, the three things I told them that don’t turn the ball over to the press, make your easy shots and don’t get in foul trouble. We did all three of those.”
The Blue Devils trailed by 20 points with less than 5 minutes to play, but Moody wasn’t about to give up.
Moody outscored St. Clair County 15-3 during the final 4:23 thanks in large part to point guard Tori Pyles, who scored eight of her team-high 13 points during the final sequence.
Had the Blue Devils shot the ball a little better during the final minutes, they might have forced the Saints (8-3 overall, 2-1 area) to sweat out the final minutes.
Instead, the Saints could keep things conservative as they ran out the clock. The area win was especially huge considering the Saints lost by 16 points at area foe Springville on Friday.
“With this team too, it is big for them to come back and play hard and maintain that winning spirit. … I think they have done well with handling everything that has been thrown at them lately,” Duren said.
What to know
— St. Clair County senior Sydne Pope looked like the most dominant player on the court in the opening quarter when she scored 7 of her 14 total points. She also finished with at least five steals.
— St. Clair County’s Gabriella Allison scored 11 points in the victory and was probably the most consistent shooter for either team.
— St. Clair County’s Jaden Thomas couldn’t keep pace on the scoreboard (4 points), but she pulled down at least a team-high 11 rebounds. Several of those came in the final quarter when Moody was threatening to make things interesting late.
— There’s no question that Moody’s Tarryn Woodall powered the Blue Devils’ final run. She only scored 2 of her 9 total points during the final quarter, but she grabbed at least 8 rebounds in the final quarter. Woodall finished with at least 17 rebounds, likely more, in the loss.
Who said
— Duren on Thomas: “She is an outstanding rebounder, and on our press she plays the top, so she awesome at defense. … She is kind of one of those silent leaders. She don’t talk a lot, but she plays her heart out all the time.”
— Duren on Pope: “You have got to have her. She is kind of like the glue that holds everybody where they are supposed to be. She has a lot of basketball knowledge. … She had one of her best games tonight.”
— Davis on what she took away from the loss: “There’s a good chance we see each other four times. That’s insane to me because it is hard to play somebody that many times so we will have to adjust each time, but I do think now we can press maybe more than I initially thought. I think we can play man more than I initially thought.”
Next up
— St. Clair County travels to Ashville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Moody hosts Springville on Friday at 6:45 p.m.