Hello my friends. I hope this finds you well. Yesterday, these words were penned in my head as I rode my bike 67 miles at Chief Ladiga. The sunshine was amazing, and as I go into the woods to ride, I lose my mind but find my soul.
As I was riding, there was water on both sides of the road. To the left, the water moved rampant, and to the right the water was stagnant. I thought a lot about that. I know I discuss my personal life often in this column and I have been told it’s a tad much, but I also have been told how so many people relate to how I feel, my struggles, and what I go through.
I have flaws, and at times in my life I am stagnant. I haven’t been in a church building in eight months, but yet I have church on my bike with my iPhone as I ride and God loves me and forgives me just like he loves you and forgives you. I know He will welcome me back when I decide to go to church again.
The thing is, we can’t let hurt go. We hang onto it, because sometimes it’s the only thing we know. Oftentimes then we hurt others because we hurt.
Zoey was invited to go to her friend’s house, and the mother warned me they lived in a trailer. She didn’t want me to be shocked when I pulled up. I was really floored at this. Not for one moment does it bother me that a person lives in a trailer. Some of the happiest moments of my life were when Casey was a baby, and we lived in a trailer in Ashville. Zoey said she hoped they had stairs, but we had this discussion that not everyone has a home with steps, and that we should never judge anyone. After all, our lives could all change in a split second.
This led me to think about bullying. Apparently at some point for this sweet lady, something was said because of what she lives in. I have been bullied as an adult more in the past three years than I ever was as a teen. People hide behind their phones, and their computers, and they say mean things on Facebook and Instagram. They send hurtful emails and texts. It’s appalling to me.
The thing is, our kids are watching. What do we teach them? I never claimed to be perfect while writing this column, but to be real and raw and honest. After all, the world needs to feel.
Dr Seuss was wise with these words – “Those who matter don’t mind, and those that mind don’t matter.”
P.S.: Zoey said she had the best time with her friend and quickly forgot about those stairs because she got a milkshake from Jacks.
