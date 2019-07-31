Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. I have never shared with you about my weight loss journey. Many see where I am at now, but have no idea the road it took to get here.
I have struggled with my weight for years, starting back to when I was a juvenile. All I had to look forward to was food. Fast forward, to adulthood, I had a huge addiction to fast food. I used to eat out three times a day. I knew what every #1 was at every fast food restaurant.
Some years back, I couldn’t fit on the Superman ride at Six Flags over Georgia. Everyone was laughing, and it was hot and crowded. I left there in tears. That same week I was turned down for gastric bypass by my insurance. Again, I cried. I started putting the little packets in water (orange early sunrise was my favorite) and I started parking further away, taking the stairs and quit eating out. And I lost 100 pounds.
Then after my son Casey was killed in a car wreck, I put that weight back on. All anyone knew to do was take me to eat or bring me food. Then I had a tubal reversal, and I had my sweet Zoey. She started going to Calvary Baptist Church daycare at 3 months old.
I started going to boot camp at the church that was run by Lori Franklin. I couldn’t even do one sit-up, much less run or ride my bike 76 miles like I did yesterday. You see, it’s taken me five years to get to where I am. The key is changing from the inside out. Take baby steps, do what you can and never compare your journey to anyone else. I’ll always be thankful that Lori taught me this. Now I am here to help you. Email me: christylee2@windstream.net. Blessings to each of you.