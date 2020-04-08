What really matters

The other day, I locked my keys in my car at CVS in Moody, along with my cell phone.
I had about 10 minutes to be at work and NO time for this.
I went inside and there was the sweetest lady at the register who let me use her cell phone.
I called my mom, who sent my dad to my rescue.
I stood outside, waiting for that old white Ford one ton pickup to pull up.
My dad wasn't able to get the door open for me, so he took me to their house where my mom let me drive her Mustang to work. I'm pretty sure that's the fastest I've ever made it to Pell City from Moody.
You see, while I was riding in the truck with him, I was suddenly back to when I was about 5 years old when my feet couldn't touch the floorboard, and I looked at my dad driving. The years of work and worry showed.
We laughed and talked about life.
Suddenly, being late didn't matter.
The fact I didn't have a cell phone didn't matter. All the hurt that I felt over the course of my life didn't matter.
I realized in this moment I could no longer be consumed by wrongs, but only the rights at the end of the day.
We all show love the best way we can. Not sure if my dad reads this, but thank you Dad.
Thank you for being my hero, and to Valerie at CVS, thank you for extending such kindness to me.
Lastly, Happy Birthday to Matt Mcgowan, April 5. I can't wait to be your wife.
Prayers and Love to each of you.