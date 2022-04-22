What makes St. Clair County great: A 'Meet Your Neighbor' special

St. Clair County’s beauty, unique terrain and character allows onlookers to admire the area and residents or visitors to cultivate new adventures along the way.
Established on Nov. 20, 1818, St. Clair County exists because the Alabama Territory legislature split Shelby County. St. Clair County is also said to be a “county older than the state.”
Home to two county seats, one is in Ashville and the second resides in the county’s largest city, Pell City. According to the 2020 Census St. Clair County is home to about 91,103 citizens.
When you put on your explorer hat or want to hop in your car one day, exploring St. Clair County provides many opportunities for a fun day. History is brought to life in Ashville when you visit the John Looney House. As stated on alabamaheritage.com, “The John Looney House is an excellent example of pioneer architecture. Built entirely by hand and with native materials, it is possibly the oldest standing two-story dogtrot house in Alabama.”
Quilters’ hearts delight with an outing to Ashville Quilt Shop. Housed in an 1890 historic Victorian home, discover new techniques, programs and fabrics to cover our community.
St. Clair County’s collective small towns bring about a lot of charm. Like Norm’s in Cheers, areas throughout St. Clair County are places everybody knows your name. Such as in Springville. Enjoying a cup of java, shopping on Highway 11 or attending a school event, this Tiger Town greets neighbors and visitors with a smile and open arms.
Down 411 in Odenville is the Mustang Museum of America in Odenville. A car lover's dream, you’ll see over 100 Mustangs ranging from the 1960s to 2000s.
Hidden gems are all around Margaret and Argo such as Fox’s Pizza or Argo Hardware. Neighbors gather to fellowship and share stories of how to strengthen their communities over a great meal or while enjoying a little retail therapy.
Moody is home to the nationally renowned Miracle League where super stars shine bright as they round the bases after knocking one out of the park. Ragland offers a step back in time as they invite you to visit the Ragland Depot Museum.
Another St. Clair County treasure is just outside of Steele, where you’ll find Horse Pens 40. Home to Bluegrass festivals, Horse Pens 40 is also known as a premiere bouldering site for rock climbers.
Pell City is where you’ll find out about lakeside living. From the snow cone boat to fireworks on the Fourth of July, Pell City and all the cities that make up St. Clair County know how to bring their community members together for some festive fun.
Like so many of our favorite shows or books, your town/city is a friend or main character in your life. That’s why this week’s neighbor is literally right in our own backyards. Our beloved — St. Clair County.
There are so many incredible places and people throughout St. Clair County. We look forward to discovering these phenomenal spots and meeting more neighbors along the way.