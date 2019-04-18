Hello, my friends, I hope this finds you well. I’m a little bummed that the Triathlon was cancelled that I was supposed to do in Gulf Shores on Saturday, but I remind myself that things happen for a reason and, besides, I can’t really swim that well in 25-foot waves anyways.
There are so many things I want to talk about, but yet so many times my mind goes blank and I think this is it, this is the week I won’t have a column. I drive in my car or go to my happy place, and it hits me and suddenly the words just come.
Do you guys get the notifications on your phone showing your screen time? Mine from a few weeks ago said I had been on my phone for an average of 8 hours a day, mostly at night when I really should be sleeping. I am on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, checking apps when I should be taking naps. (I saw that on a shirt, I don’t get credit for making that up.)
TV isn’t much of my thing, but I hear this Game of Thrones is all the rage and what about Fortnite? It’s popular with the kids. The point I am trying to make is, our mind is a powerful tool. Garbage in, garbage out.
If we fill it with all negative, guess what comes out? Yep, you guessed it, negative. TV is negative, social media can be negative, and video games, well they can be negative, too.
However, on the flip side, when we fill it with positive, we get positive out. So the next time you catch yourself thinking a negative thought, wasting precious time scrolling social media, or getting mad because someone pulled out in front of you, remember it all begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to has power over you, if you allow it. Turn off those video games and televisions. Take the kids on a bike ride. I, too, am working on this myself. I can’t wait to update you in a few weeks on my screen time average, and let you all know how Zoey does on her new Trek bike.
Side note, if you have never played Phase 10 (card game), you total should. I can’t play at all, but I managed to have “all the cards” and come in second place. Hope each of you have a great week. Blessings to each of you.