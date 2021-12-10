Wellhouse graduate opens up about the realities of human trafficking

The Wellhouse in St. Clair County has been helping young women find a safe haven since 2011. Most recently, it has opened the state’s first facility for trafficked minors, one of the few of its kind in the United States.
Wellhouse graduate Dixie Brenton is one of many young women who have benefited from the program. She is now an advocate for all victims of human trafficking, many of whom, she says, such as herself, were sexually abused from a young age.
“I was just basically brought up where I was sheltered and didn’t have a lot of education at the time and where, you know, you don’t talk talk about things like rape and trafficking and molestation and things like that,” Brenton said. “I didn’t really understand how to handle life, and a lot of that just stuck with me.”
Brenton was first trafficked at the age of 17. She said at that time, human trafficking wasn’t described as such, so instead she was referred to as a prostitute.
“I was acknowledged as a minor who had sex addiction issues and identified as a problem child, basically,” she said, adding that she never received proper counseling for the trauma she endured. Instead, her parents put her in a program that had what Brenton describes as “a legalistic standpoint on the matter.” This program taught her to “sweep the matter under a rug” and not talk about what happened.
She later ended up back in the trafficking industry at the age of 25, even after she became pregnant and got married.
“The pregnancy didn’t have anything to do with the trafficking, and the marriage wasn’t forced or anything like that, but it was because I had no stability for my son,” she said.
When Brenton was trafficked for the second time, she started in Atlanta, went to Miami and then Texas where she met the man who ran the huge trafficking ring she was a part of.
“He had anywhere from 15 to 20 girls at a time and lived this just lavish lifestyle. You know, Rolls Royce, mansions, five houses, you name it. These girls brought in tons and tons and tons of money.”
She said around that time is when she came to the conclusion she wanted something different from her life.
“I knew growing up in a Christian family, I had faith, but I just didn’t want the same faith that my family had because they believed legalistically and I didn’t think that God could be so hateful,” she said. However, it took time to get over the stockholm syndrome that she was dealing with.
“I still felt like I needed someone to coddle me in a way. It just kept spiraling into a bigger and bigger issue to where I had to do drugs in order to keep up with the quota.”
Brenton said one night, she became suicidal after taking too many drugs.
“It was at that time that I just kind of reached out in faith, not asking for the legalistic God to come in my life, but I wanted the true God that was above anything else to come and save me at that time, and he did,” she said.
“He literally sobered me up mentally, and it was like a moment I had with the holy spirit where he brought a lot of things to my attention that allowed me to get out of that mental captivity that I was in.”
After a long, bumpy road of healing, Breton eventually found herself at The Wellhouse, which at that time was based in Pell City. She said this is when she faced discrimination as the people living in the area wanted the The Wellhouse to leave. However, that experience is what gave her the drive to talk about her story and educate people on the topic.
“If you were to see me out in the world, they wouldn’t know that’s me,” she said. “I know I can look like everybody else, but I have a history just like other people do, but mine just looks a little differently than this person, but not everybody’s.”
She added, “How much change can you make if you just learn to understand it?”
After graduating from The Wellhouse, Brenton now works with the program. She is also now happily remarried with multiple children.
“I take responsibility for my decisions in areas I know I could have chosen differently, but knowing that I didn’t know how to choose differently also helps me find forgiveness for myself,” she said.
“There’s not one story that fits the book, everyone’s trafficking looks different, everyone’s end game might look different, but at the end of the day, everyone started the same. It's because we were lost, we were hurt, broken, traumatized and didn’t have any other way to live life.”
The Wellhouse’s purpose is to help those who find themselves in such situations. It provides residential, therapeutic programs to female victims of human trafficking who have been sexually exploited, offering medical, spiritual, mental, and emotional care. It welcomes women and girls of all ages, and mothers with their children, regardless of race, color, creed, or religion.
For more information, visit the-wellhouse.org.