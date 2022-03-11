Week of forums see local candidates talk various political topics

As election time approaches, debates between local candidates are already firing up.
Multiple candidate forums were held in St. Clair County this week. The St. Clair County Farmers Federation hosted its event at CEPA on Monday while 94.1-FM The River hosted a similar debate for the county commission chairman candidates the following Thursday.
The River’s forum focused on a wide range of issues from economic development, the county gas tax and the county’s radio system.
The radio system was an early topic in the forum. Just this week the commission approved a proposal that would bridge different parts of the county’s 9-1-1 radio system to allow for better communication between first responders and dispatchers. The system as it currently exists has “white spots” where communication is all but impossible.
Former County Commission Chairman Stan Bateman, the only candidate that does not currently serve on the commission, said the radio system has been an issue since his time as chairman eight years ago. He also said the proposal the commission approved would still not solve the problem for another two years.
“We’ve got to address that system and I pledge that the number one priority I have is addressing that radio system,” Bateman said.
County Commissioner Tommy Bowers said that he recognizes the radio system has been a problem largely because money has been a problem for the county for many years. He said he feels bridging the system is a good first step because it at least opens up grant opportunities to municipalities.
“In our meeting, I found out that nobody can apply for grants unless they are on the system,” Bowers sadid. “That's what the bridging does, the bridging puts them on the system so they can apply for grants.”
Incumbent Commission Chairman Paul Manning said he had asked the commission to put away money for the radio upgrades, but the pandemic and other factors stopped them from doing it effectively. He said the problem has always been pushed down the road because the money needed twould put a strain on the county.
“It would have been a strain on the county, but it's overdue now,” Manning said.
The county’s four cents gas tax was also a point of some contention. All three candidates accepted that the tax could be changed or even rescinded if the commission saw fit to.
Manning said he feels the tax is important to help the roads in the county, but said he understands gas prices are hard on people at the moment.
“I know it's tougher on the taxpayers to rip that but it's very needed at this time.” he said.
Bateman said he would simply like to see changes to how tax money is distributed.
“I think we should set up a fund of two cents to go to the municipalities,” he said, adding that the rest would go to rural roads.
Bowers agreed with Manning that the tax was needed and said the county already helps cities with special projects.
Those in attendance at the Farmer’s Federation forum were not only the chairman candidates, but also District 11 state senate candidates Lance Bell and Michael Wright and Alabama State Board of Education District 6 candidates Marie Manning and Priscialla Yother.
Moderator Roland St. John opened up the forum with a discussion between the state senate candidates.
Bell gave his opening statement by saying his concerns are in both Washington and Montgomery, but the solutions lie in everyone from the county working together.
“It’s going to take everybody in this room, everybody in this county, working together as one,” he said. “I can only be your voice in Montgomery, but I gotta have you helping me here.”
Wright followed up with his opening statement, giving a brief background of himself and his intentions for his candidacy.
“This is an open seat,” he said. “I would not run against an incumbent, he was doing a good job, but I want to make sure we maintain a conservative base in Montgomery and we remain a strong base.”
Wright was then given the first question of the night: What problems does he see in St. Clair County and how does he plan to address those concerns.
Wright said that road conditions were of main concern.
“I know that there are some areas we can improve on our roads. It was great when they did I-20 with all the wrecks and all we were having,” he said.
When Bell was asked the same question, he agreed that roads were a big issue and the county needed to be able to keep up with its growth.
“We’ve done a great job of growing St. Clair County, but if you go to Moody and go down 411 from the crossroads towards Odenville in rush hour in certain areas, it’s miserable,” Bell said, adding areas of Highway 231 in Pell City also needed to be widened.
The two candidates also discussed certain hot button issues such as school choice bills and term limits.
Following the state senate forum, the candidates running for the Alabama State Board of Education took the stage.
First to take the podium was Priscilla Yother of Gadsden. She began by saying that while whole life has been about education, she gained her work ethic from being raised on a farm.
“I feel like my whole life has been preparing me for the Alabama State Board of Education,” she said, adding she has taught every grade in elementary school aside from Kindergarten until she later took a principal’s position.
“My intent, if I am elected to the Alabama State Board of Education is, you have my promise, I will visit all 172 schools, in eight counties every year,” Yother said.
Manning, who is the vice chairwoman on the St. Clair County Board of Education, took the stage next to formally introduce herself.
“Most of you out there I either taught you, taught your children or taught with you, and so I know how you love education and I know how you want somebody who will take your voice to the state board of education,” Manning said.
Both candidates were also asked the problems they see in the county, but rather from an educational perspective.
Yother said she believes that there has been a casualness of learning that bothers her throughout the entire district. She noted that when she taught in the United Kingdom, the problem was not there.
“We in America sometimes don’t think that we’re raising children to make a contribution to their community, to their state and to their nation and so when I see young people just hanging out, with really nothing to give, it really bothers me to no end because it makes me feel like we failed them in education,” she said.
Manning said she has seen COVID exhaustion within the county’s education system and they can improve by not only improving the content taught to the children, but helping parents and children get through the extra stress they have faced in the past two years.
Manning also emphasized the need for math and reading coaches in every school.
“Coaches in reading raise the test scores for reading and on grade level reading, immensely. When the Alabama Reading Initiative started, those of you who were teaching, know that,” Manning said. “And then you know what we did? We said, ‘Well, they’re doing pretty well now, so probably we don’t need these reading coaches in elementary school, let’s go put them in the middle school’ and you know what happened in elementary school? In elementary school, (the scores) went back down.”
She then added, “So the state board of education, in one of the recent meetings that I attended, said that it’s important to bring back the Alabama reading initiative with the coaches that we had and it's important that we provide coaches for math instruction so our students can succeed at their level.”
Manning and Yother were also asked about their thoughts on getting more students involved in trade schools and agricultural education rather than only pushing for a four-year degree.
Manning said the St. Clair County Board of Education already does this through its Eden Career Technical Center.
“We want, in this county, and I want in every county, for us to improve the amount of learning in the career technical field,” Manning said, adding that the ECTC provides programs such as culinary arts, welding and air conditioning school, however, sometimes it's simply a matter of hiring teachers for the specific positions to teach those students.
Yother agreed that technical training needs to be pushed as much as a four year degree is and that not only do jobs in the technical field pay well, but are also rewarding.
The conversation regarding state education concluded with a discussion on common core math, while neither condoned or condemned it, they both agreed parts of it are helpful while others can often make the learning process difficult for both students and parents.