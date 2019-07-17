Hello everyone, I hope this finds you well. Did you guys have a good week and weekend?
Zoey and I went and served on Saturday morning with the Church of the Highlands. We went to Brother Bryan Mission in Birmingham. It is home to about 50 men who are at the lowest points in their life.
We cleaned windows, planted flowers, picked up trash, passed out popsicles, handed out drinks and other things. I always think when I go serve the homeless somehow I am going to bless them, when in fact, it’s quite the opposite.
I met this group of guys who had made some bad choices in life, like us all, and I shared a little about my personal battles and they winded up praying for me. I left feeling so blessed.
If you are reading this and you judge homeless people, or someone who lives in a shelter, shame on you. The life you know, it could be ripped from you at any moment and you could find yourself in the same shoes. We are not defined by our situations.
I am proud to share with you that I went to church for the first time in a year at Cedar Grove in Leeds. That’s where Zoey went to Vacation Bible School all last week. I will never forget having my son Casey’s funeral there. I was so worried the power bill would be outrageous because the church was open for two days straight for the viewing and funeral, and it was so very cold outside.
You never forget people who are good to you at the worst times in your life. They are so kindhearted and encouraging, and I just might go back.
Till we meet again, blessings to each of you.