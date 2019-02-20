Hello everyone! I hope this finds you well. As I write this column, I am sitting on the pier at General Lee Marina, just the ducks and I, listening to Morgan Wallen singing Little Rain, on my phone, which is fitting because the rain is drizzling on my paper, and I’ve had to start over twice.
As I look out over this lake, I remember as a kid splashing around here, Casey and Caitlyn taking turns swimming out to the island, and now making more memories with Zoey. This place is my therapy, the place I can clear my head, get the answers I need, spend time with God.
I must warn you this column might be a little sappy, because I am all in my feels today. I want to talk to you today about being an Elandis. You see, Elandis Hardy is my best friend. My rock.
On the day of my son’s funeral, Dec. 16, 2010, we had to stop by the funeral home and sign some papers before we went to Cedar Grove Church in Leeds. I remember every painful detail about that day, the pouring rain, even the parking spot we chose. As I walked into the church, I had Dennis Russell by my side, but when I saw my son’s casket, my son, the one who loved American Eagle, had baseball tryouts that week, was only 16, my knees gave out and I literally had no strength to stand. Here comes Elandis, slinging her shoes, running to me, holding me up when I couldn’t even stand.
Just thinking about that particular moment brings the tears, as that was the absolute hardest thing I have ever been through.
The point I want to make is this … Are you an Elandis? Or have you been someone’s Elandis? I believe the true purpose of our lives is to not just live, but to help those who are heartbroken, those who can’t stand, the ones who are going through a storm. Elandis means everything to me.
Can you believe we have only had one argument our entire friendship and that was over a can of cream of mushroom soup? She argued that it didn’t have mushrooms in it, and I wanted to hit her with that can, right upside the head. Crazy, right? Someone please tell her that’s why they call it “Cream Of Mushroom.” It has mushrooms.
Last but not least, I want to mention my dear friend Teresa Crocker and her stylists will be hosting a Cut-A-Thon at Fringe Salon, for Colton Moore of Odenville, at Fringe Salon from 2-4 on Feb. 24. All proceeds will go for medical expenses.
Remember, storms don’t last forever but people do. Don’t forget to email me with any news or anything you want to talk about Christylee@windstream.net