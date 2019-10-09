Join in the ‘Warriors For Winslett’ benefit on Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 9 a.m. at Springville High School. Make your plans now. Virgil Winslet is the principal of Springville High School and is currently battling a rare form of cancer. This benefit is to financially help him and his family with medical and travel expenses as he will be traveling to Texas to continue his fight. Please come out and support him and his family.
There will be many activities to enjoy including a motorcycle ride, live music, food, raffle/auction. If you are interested, the motorcycle ride will be $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. (this will include the admission fee) Registration starts at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Trophies given for Best in Show, Best paint, and Best Chrome for motorcycles. Admission will be $5 for ages 6 and up. This event will be held on school grounds. All laws will apply. Thank you for your support.
The Springville Middle School Beta Club has been raising money by selling shirts for Breast Cancer Research and the Turn Springville Pink Day which will be on Friday, Oct. 25. Show your support and turn our town pink. Proceeds will go to UAB to further cancer research.
The Beta Club is also selling shirts for Down Syndrome Awareness Month and will Turn Springville Blue on Monday, Oct. 28. Proceeds support the Special Needs Class at the school. For more information, check with the Middle School.
The Springville High School Key Club members are taking orders for red, Alabama grown poinsettias that will be delivered between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. The students are raising money for several different local charities and State Convention expenses. The poinsettias sizes are six-inch for $10, eight-inch for $15 and 10-inch for $20. Orders and money are due by Oct. 31. Please contact Mrs. Umphrey or a SHS Key Club member to order yours today. Cash or check accepted.