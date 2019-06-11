ASHVILLE – Former St. Clair County Probate Judge Wallace Wyatt Jr. believes it’s unnecessary to search everyone who enters the courthouse in Pell City.
“I am in opposition to all of this searching,” Wyatt told the County Commission Tuesday during a regular meeting. “You can go to courthouses in Talladega County, Calhoun County, Blount County and Etowah County and never be searched. Now I am not opposed to searching those people going into court. But I think it is very unnecessary to search citizens coming in to renew their tags, purchase a driver’s license or pay your taxes.”
Wyatt said the courthouse in Pell City is not secure because people could sneak in one of the side doors.
“We are harassing the people who are paying the bills, and it is an insult to them” he said. “Do you realize how humiliating that is to people – to be searched?”
Commission Chairman Paul Manning disagreed.
“It’s all about safety,” he said. “The value of that means a lot. If I go to a legislative session in Montgomery, I have to go through security. I know that before I get there. There is more crime happening today than ever before, and, yes, I have heard some minor complaints, but I feel like we have the best approach that we can handle with the people we see in Pell City.”
County attorney James Hill III said Wyatt used the term “these days” in his comments.
“That’s part of my concern as the county attorney with regard to security measures in our public buildings,” Hill said. “These days are very different from days 10, 20 and 30 years ago. We see in the news just in the past month where individuals are entering into public buildings and shooting and killing public employees. It’s happening in public schools as well. It is true that we have heightened our security in St. Clair County. We’ve done that in response to what we see happening. We ask people who enter the courthouse in Pell City to go through a metal detector to ensure they are not carrying weapons.”
Hill showed those in attendance of a knife taken from a person who was entering the courthouse in Pell City. The knife looked like a credit card.
“We have situations in St. Clair County that are a risk, and in ‘these days,’ that is the case,” Hill said. “Just this past week, we have addressed a matter in one of our court systems, a sentencing whereby we had an individual who made a threat to both courthouses right here in St. Clair County. It causes me concern to think that this commission would consider reducing security in 2019 when I think we see a heightened threat and attack to our citizens and our employees. There is a legal liability there, and a public outcry that we would face.”
