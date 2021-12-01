Wallace relieved of head football coaching position at Moody

Moody head football coach Adam Wallace announced through social media that he has been relieved of his coaching duties.
Wallace posted the following on his personal Twitter page: “I was informed yesterday that my time as head football coach at Moody High School was over. What a ride it has been for the last four years. Having the opportunity to come back to a place I call home has been such a blessing. I accepted this position with the understanding it would be a tough job but was ready to take on that challenge. I’m very proud of the things we have been able to accomplish in my time here. To all of those who have welcomed myself and my family back home I can’t thank you enough. There are too many people to name, but I’m truly indebted to each of you.”
He added, “Finally, to all the players I have been blessed to coach over the years, each one of you will always hold a special place in my heart. To watch you grow as players and more importantly become young men has been my greatest reward. This football program is in great shape because of these young men that will be leading it for years to come. I will always be ‘Coach’ and will be a phone call away if you need me.”
"God placed me here for a short season and I’m so thankful for that. Moody is a great place and will only continue to get better. Thank you again and I pray God’s blessing over this community.”
After the Blue Devils went 0-9 in the 2020 season, the team went 6-4 this past season, falling short of a playoff berth to Lincoln to end the season. Moody played that game without starting quarterback A.J. Wallace, who was sidelined during that game because of injury.