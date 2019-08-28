Hello everyone, I hope this finds you well. As I am writing this, I am sitting on my front porch watching the rain, grateful for this Monday, the opportunity for a new day.
I rode my bike yesterday at Chief Ladiga, it took me about five hours to ride 72 miles. I watched The Gathering Place live on Facebook, and listened to Joel Olsteen’s podcast. I thought about what to write for my column this week.
There’s this song called Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day. You see, it’s a difficult song for me, because it was one we played at Casey’s funeral. September is a rather hard time for me, because my son’s birthday is Sept. 10. He would be 25.
There is a lyric in the song that goes, “As my memory rests, but never forgets what I lost.”
Oftentimes, we dwell on so much of what we lost. A child, a parent, a job, maybe even a spouse. There is a line in my life that divides before Casey and after Casey. The before is faded. I am often told, “I don’t see how you do it.” Do I have a choice?
Let me just say that if you are stuck grieving the loss of anything, learn to set aside a time to grieve, but don’t stay there. I often can be heard saying that Casey’s death saved me. Saved me from the person I didn’t like being. I think God allows us to learn our lessons through tragic times, only if we allow. One thing is for certain, I sure miss him. Till we meet again, blessings to each of you.