Vincent beats Ragland in "heated" contest

RAGLAND – To say the game opener between Ragland and Vincent was “heated” might be an understatement. It was smothering both on and off the field.
“Both teams were struggling to get through that game,” said Vincent head coach Lucas Weatherford. “That was the hottest ballgame I’ve ever been through. It felt like we had 75,000 heat breaks.
Despite soaring temperatures, the Yellow Jackets took an early lead and held on for a 29-20 win against the Ragland Purple Devils at Joan Ford Stadium Friday night.
“It was hot,” said Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell. “I was worried about the heat going into the game, but our kids showed up fairly well. We got gassed at times, but so did they.”
The Vincent Class 2A team had a lot more players on the sidelines than the Class 1A Purple Devils.
“So I was extremely worried,” Tidwell said. “They have a lot more depth than we do, so I didn’t want them to outlast us. I don’t really think they outlasted us, though. I think we made too many mistakes. There were a lot of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on.”
Weatherford said he believes their win came down to three big plays which Vincent managed because of pure athleticism.
“Plus Ragland, those kids played their tails off,” Weatherford said. “They don’t have the numbers that we have, but they have good kids. They have some good players, and they are well coached.”
In Friday night’s matchup, Vincent took advantage of a turnover, an interception by Aiden Poe, to score their first touchdown in the opening quarter.
The interception set the Yellow Jackets up at the Ragland 44, and eight plays later, Rykelus Robertson carried the ball around right end to score on a 19-yard touchdown run. Daniel Campos-Roblero booted the ball through the uprights, and Vincent grabbed a 7-0 lead with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter.
Two possessions later, Ragland lit up the scoreboard when A’ron Lee carried the ball up the gut of the Vincent defense from the 41. Jagger Cox attempted the extra point, which went wide right, and the Purple Devils trailed 7-6.
Vincent answered on their very next possession. From their 48, quarterback Casen Fields connected with Phoenix Maxell on a 52-yard touchdown pass. On the Yellow Jackets’ two-point conversion, Poe lobbed the ball to Maxwell, and Vincent took a 15-6 advantage into the second period.
Vincent widened their lead in the second quarter, taking advantage of another Ragland turnover after a Vincent defender intercepted a pass. Vincent scored on their very first play from their 42 when Robertson scored his second touchdown of the game, a 58-yard touchdown run. Campos-Roblero booted the ball through the uprights with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter, allowing Vincent to carry a big 22-6 advantage into the locker room at the half.
In the third stanza, defensive lineman Skyler Barber helped set up the Purple Devils’ next touchdown after recovering a Vincent fumble at their 31.
Two plays later from the 29, Ragland’s running back La’Darius Rembert rambled up the middle, putting the Purple Devils first and goal at the three.
Ragland quarterback Antwan Byers tossed the ball to Brayden Byers for the touchdown strike. The Purple Devils’ PAT was good, and Ragland trailed Vincent 22-14.
“They played hard, and we made some critical mistakes,” Weatherford said. “We turned the ball over down there early in the second half deep in our territory and set them up for that score. We answered but late in the game we’re driving, trying to run the clock out. Snap one off the center’s foot and give them the ball back, and you know, kept them in the game, just everything we could to try and beat ourselves. The heat didn’t help.”
The Yellow Jackets did answer on their very next possession when Fields raced down field for a 63-yard touchdown run. Campos-Roblero kicked the PAT and Vincent had a 29-14 lead with 7:38 left in the third quarter.
Ragland scored the final touchdown of the game with 7:19 remaining in the fourth period on an 8-yard touchdown pass, the Byers to Byers connection.
A two-point conversion run by Lee failed, making the final score of the game 29-20.
“I think our effort was good, it’s just that our execution wasn’t good,” Tidwell said. “There are still some effort issues in certain places, but I think we’ll get that fixed. We have to execute a little better. When you get uncomfortable, you still have to perform. We had our chances.”
Ragland will remain at home for the next three games, facing Southeastern this Friday night.
Tidwell remains optimistic about this year’s team.
“I think our kids played hard for the most part,” he said. “I just think we made too many mistakes, turned the ball over. You can’t do that with a team like them. We have to capitalize on those opportunities. We will. We will get it fixed, and we will be better because of this one.”