Victory sweeps Coosa Christian, 10-0

PELL CITY — The Victory Christian Lions defeated Coosa Christian 10-0 in softball Tuesday, April 6.
The Lions opened up scoring with five runs in the first inning. This was followed by three in the third and two more in the fourth.
Samantha Hennings led her team in the circle as she allowed no runs on one hit while striking out 10. At the plate, she was 3-for-3.
Haley Hendrix and Alonna Andrews both contributed a team best of three runs.
Meanwhile, Abby Phillips was 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in two runs along with a run of her own. Kylie Bowker also contributed a run along with two RBI’s.
Victory Christian will travel to Gadsden on Tuesday and take on Coosa for a second time.