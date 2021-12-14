Victory picks up win over ASD, falls to Sumiton Christian

After splitting a pair of games against Alabama School of the Deaf and Summiton Christian, the Victory Christian Lions brought their record to an even 5-5. Victory will take on Fayetteville on Thursday.
Victory 52, ASD 21: The Lions cruised past ASD last Thursday. Victory led at halftime 30-17 and 43-19 at the end of the 3rd to eventually take the win.
“We really shot the ball well and used our pace and tempo to take control of the game,” head coach Jared Arnold said.
Haley Hendrix led the Lions with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Grace Haney, Maddie Etheredge and Katie Shadix scored nine points each.
Sumiton Christian 63, Victory 26: After the win against ASD, the Lions couldn’t quite overcome Sumiton Christian’s aggressive offense.
“We did not play with much energy tonight. Everyone is disappointed, but I think we will learn from this game,” Arnold said.
Despite the loss, Hendrix had a record night with a double-double that included 14 points and 11 rebounds.