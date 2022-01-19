Victory picks up a win on the road against Gaylesville

The Victory Christian girls basketball team picked up a win on the road last week against Gaylesville.
However, the team also suffered a loss to Cornerstone later in the week. This brings the Victory girls record to 7-9 overall in the season.
Victory Christian 38, Gaylesville 23: During their Jan. 13 game against Gaylesville, the Lions walked away with a win.
Victory led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, 24-12 at halftime and 31-18 at the end of the third.
"This was a good win and it is always good to get a win on the road," head coach Jared Arnold said.
Haley Hendrix led her team with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jemma Hazelwood scored six points, while Maddie Etheredge and Kyra Keller scored four points apiece.
Victory Christian 31, Cornerstone 45: While the Lions were able to take a small 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone took the game back by half time, 25-19 and kept the lead throughout the remainder of the game
"We played really hard, but Cornerstone has a lot of size inside. They grabbed a lot of offensive rebounds and converted those into second-chance points,” Arnold said. “I was really proud of Elliot Scott. She played her best game of the season."
Haley Hendrix had another record night leading her team with 12 points and had 17 rebounds.
Amelia Haney followed with nine points and four steals, while Maddie Etheredge scored six points and Elliot Scott posted four points.