Victory girls defeat Alabama School for the Deaf, 49-27

EDEN — The Victory Christian girls basketball team has improved 4-2 after defeating the Alabama School for the Deaf 49-27 on Tuesday.
“We have one senior on the team, Lauren Reed. She played the best basketball game I have ever seen her play,” head coach Jared Arnold said.
He added, “Point guard Amelia Haney had another great defensive game. She's only an eighth grader but she never takes a play off.”
The Lions picked up an early lead and was up 32-12 by halftime. The team later pulled away to 39-17 at the end of the third quarter and eventually walked away with the win.
Haley Hendrix led her team with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Lauren Reed scored 10 points while Grace Haney posted eight and Elliot Scott with seven.
Amelia Haney also contributed with five assists and nine steals.
The Lions play their first area game at Appalachian this Friday night.