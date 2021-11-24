Victory defeats Fayetteville 29-25 in third straight win

After finishing the 2020 season without a win, the Victory Christian girls basketball team is already making strides this year after collecting its third straight win.
The team beat Fayetteville 29-25 on Nov. 18 to improve to 3-1.
Head coach Jared Arnold said experience is what has made the difference this season.
“We are still a very young team and have an eighth grader in the starting lineup, but the experience the team gained from last year was important,” he said.
“We put in a good summer workout program and played some summer games which I think helped as well. As far as the rest of the season, I just hope we can continue to get better and improve every game we play.”
The Lions held onto the lead over Fayetteville the whole way. Victory kept a two-point lead at the end of the first with a score of 6-4, and led 12-9 at halftime. By the end of the third, the team pulled away 12-9 and finished with the win.
“It wasn't pretty, but we hung in and grinded out a win,” Arnold said.
Grace Haney led with eight points, while Haley Hendrix followed with seven points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Amelia Haney contributed five points and 11 steals. Ella Brooke Wydemon scored four points and pulled down eight rebounds.