Victory Christian's historic season no match for Moody in semifinal showdown

MOODY — For a moment, the Victory Christian girls looked every bit the giant killers they would need to be to topple Moody on the road in the St. Clair County semifinals.
But moments come and go. The Lions had theirs on Tuesday when they won the program's first-ever county tournament game.
Instead, Friday night belonged to Moody, specifically, point guard Tori Pyles who scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 72-28 win over Victory Christian.
“She has got a really good 1-2 hop that she can get into to make a shot,” Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said.
Pyles proved she could do almost everything in the victory. She leaped past defenders inside the paint to finish with a shot so deceptive it was tough to follow from the stands, much less the floor.
Pyles also drained four 3-pointers and finished with at least six rebounds.
“She likes to think she is real shifty. … She struggled at the beginning of the year with charges,” Moody coach Rebecca Davis said. “So it is something she has worked on being able to move her body and move the ball without making contact.”
What to know
— Lions junior Haley Hendrix scored 8 points in the opening two minutes to give her team an 8-4 lead. Despite the lopsided result, Hendrix gave everything she had. The junior finished with a double-double after she scored 23 points and hauled down at least 10 rebounds.
— Hendrix scored 14 points in the first quarter to keep the Lions within nine. Moody then outscored them 41-7 in the second and third quarters to seal the win long before the final buzzer.
— Moody’s team played really well across the board, but Tarryn Woodall (7 points, at least 13 rebounds and three steals) and Emma Kile (12 points and at least seven rebounds) stood out for their dominant performances in the paint.
Who said
— Davis on making the championship game: “We missed it last year, and we feel like we were pretty good last year, just fell a little short, so I’m glad for these girls that as hard as they have worked, they get to be here on Saturday.”
— Davis on facing Hendrix: “She is a fantastic player. Any classification of ball, she could find a spot on a team, and she could play. She is a player and I enjoyed, I don’t see her much except in the county tournaments, so I enjoyed seeing her the other night at Ragland, and I enjoyed watching her out here tonight.”
— Arnold on finishing the tournament with the program’s first-ever win: “It is actually the first time a team in our school has won a game in the county tournament in any sport. I thought the first quarter looked pretty good. We just hit a long lull there where we couldn’t do anything on offense. We didn’t particularly rebound the ball well.”
Next up
— Moody faces Springville in the county championship on Saturday at Moody at 4 p.m.
— Victory Christian travels to Jefferson Christian Academy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.