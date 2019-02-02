The Victory Christian Lions lost to Oak Grove and Ragland recently before beating Gaylesville on Friday as the Lions celebrated senior night.
The area tournament has been set as Victory Christian will travel to Talladega County Central on Monday to take on the Alabama School for the Deaf at 7:30 p.m.
Oak Grove 58
Victory Christian 53
The Lions trailed 20-8 after a quarter but outscored Oak Grove 20-12 in the second period to cut the lead to 32-28.
Oak Grove won the third-quarter scoring battle 15-5 to take a 47-33 lead.
Aaron Jernigan led the Lions with 18 points. Forest Williams pumped in 13, while Dalton Luellen netted eight. Pate Cheatwood and Ashton Love scored five apiece, while Abe Sargent totaled four.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said foul trouble cost his team.
“I was pleased with the way we fought back from a double-digit deficit,” Breland said. “We showed great team effort and a lot of hustle.”
Ragland 56
Victory Christian 37
A 21-2 run by Ragland in the third quarter turned out to be the difference. Victory Christian led 9-6 after the first stanza, but Ragland enjoyed a 25-17 halftime lead.
Josh Phillips paced Ragland with 18 points. Hunter Day added 10, while Travis Schall totaled eight. Elijah Ball netted five, while Sloan Phillips and Matt Trammell chipped in four apiece. Jalen Byers scored three, and Nate Kelley and Brody Bice both had two.
Williams led the Lions with 14 points. Jernigan added nine, while Luellen totaled five. Cheatwood contributed four, and Sargent and Noah Holladay both scored two. Riley Meadows finished with one.
Breland said his guys once again got into foul trouble early.
“We had to put starters on the bench in the second quarter due to fouls,” he said. “In the third quarter, we couldn’t score at all, and that hurt us. We did play hard at times, but the lack of depth on the bench kills us at times.”
Victory Christian 45
Gaylesville 32
Victory Christian enjoyed one of its best first quarters of the season while building a 22-6 lead. However, the Lions were held scoreless in the second period, and Gaylesville trimmed the margin to 22-16.
Victory Christian won the scoring battle in the third quarter 11-10.
Williams led Victory Christian with 15 points. Luellen pumped in eight, and Jernigan and Cheatwood added seven apiece. Sargent was good for six, while Griffin Staples scored two.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.