Victory Christian takes win over Gaylesville to finish out regular season

The Victory Christian girls finished out the regular season by winning two of three wins last week and will head into the Class 1A, Area 11 tournament with a 10-14 record.
Sumiton Christian 66, Victory Christian 31: The Lions started last week with a loss to Gaylesville on Feb. 1.
"We were in the game in the first half, but came out of halftime and did not execute well at all,” head coach Jared Arnold said.
Sumiton Christian jumped out to take the lead 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and later 34-23 by halftime. The Eagles outscored Victory 27-2 in the third quarter and cruised from there.
Haley Hendrix was the leading scorer for Victory with 16 points and had 12 rebounds.
Victory Christian 49, Gaylesville 36: The Lions picked themselves back up after the loss to Sumiton with a victory over Gaylesville.
Victory led at 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and pulled out to 30-15 by halftime and later 39-25 at the end of the third.
"It was a great win on Senior Night. We have one senior, Lauren Reed, and the team really wanted to win this one for her," Arnold said.
Haley Hendrix led her team 25 points and 26 rebounds. Jemma Hazelwood also scored seven points and had nine rebounds.
Victory Christian 42, Gaston 36: The Lions played their last regular-season game Friday night with a comeback over Gaston.
Gaston led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and put the score at 28-16 by halftime, but Victory cut into the lead 32-31 at the end of the third, and eventually came back for the win.
"The shots started falling in the second half and we played much better defense,” Arnold said. “I am very proud of our girls. This was a great win to close out the regular season."
Haley Hendrix led the Tigers with her third double-double of the week with 16 points and 13 rebounds. She also contributed five steals. Grace Haney chipped in 11 points.