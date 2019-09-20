EDEN -- After one comeback had followed another, it all came down to this.
Ahead 21-19 with 3:12 remaining, Victory Christian braced for a two-point try by Ragland. The Purple Devils’ Kentrell Tucker attempted to reach pay dirt, but he fumbled, leaving the Lions with the slim lead.
From there, Victory Christian was able to run out the clock and hang on for the 21-19 win. It was just the Lions’ third win all-time against the Purple Devils in 16 meetings.
With the win, the Lions improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 5, while the Purple Devils fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in region play.
The game came down to a dramatic fourth quarter that began with Ragland taking its first lead of the night on a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Schall to Nathaniel Kelley. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Purple Devils were up 13-7
Victory Christian took the ensuing kickoff and drove 58 yards for the tying touchdown, which came on a 1-yard run by QB Daulton Lewellyn with 7:43 remaining.
On the next play from scrimmage, Ragland had the football at its own 7. Schall, dropping back, threw an incomplete pass from his own end zone. The officials ruled intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety that gave the Lions a 15-13 lead.
After taking the ensuing free kick, Victory Christian drove 61 yards in six plays, with Lee Yeager scoring on a 10-yard run to give the Lions a 21-13 advantage with 4:34 to go.
Back came Ragland. The Purple Devils drove 65 yards in four plays and were aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty. Schall threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Phillips with 3:12 remaining to make the score 21-19 and set up the try for two.
Slow start offensively
The lone score of the first half was by the Lions. It came with 4:45 remaining in the opening quarter and after back-to-back plays that resulted in turnovers.
The Lions took the opening kickoff and moved from their own 41-yard line to the Purple Devils’ 22 in 13 plays. On the next play, Tucker intercepted a Lewellyn pass at the Purple Devils’ 2.
On snap later, Schall’s pass to Kelley was fumbled, and Victory Christian recovered at the 2.
Two plays later, Ty Chasteen scored from a yard out. Yeager’s extra point was good to make the score 7-0.
The second time the Purple Devils got the football in the third quarter, they relied on the arm of Schall to move 66 yards in five plays, all through the air.
Schall completed a 14-yard pass to Phillips, a 20-yard pass to Kelley, a 9-yard pass to Phillips, a 13-yard pass to Tucker and then the 10-yard touchdown pass to Phillips. Jaxon Cox added the PAT to tie the game at 7-all with just over five minutes remaining in the quarter.
The teams traded punts over the remainder of the third stanza.
The Lions will travel to Coosa Christian next week for a non-region matchup.
Ragland will host West End-Walnut Grove in another non-region game.
