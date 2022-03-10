Victory Christian student receives achievement scholarship as visually impaired athlete

EDEN — Victory Christian senior Malia Thibado was recently named the Class 1A, Region 6 winner for the Bryant Jordan Achievement Scholarship worth $3,000.
According to the Alabama High School Athletics Association, student-athletes selected for this honor have overcome obstacles to achieve a level of excellence commensurate with their ability.
Thibado said while she enjoys her life and has a wonderful family, her challenges lay in the fact that she was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma when she was 2 and has no vision in her right eye.
“I have 2,400, which means when someone else can see 400 feet away, I have to be 20 feet away to see it clearly,” Thibado said, adding that it can become especially challenging as a long-distance track and field runner for her school.
“I think if I were not visually impaired, I would probably be able to, comfortably, sprint more,” she said.
Thibado also emphasized that it's not necessarily about what she can see, but rather an issue with depth perception.
“Factually, I know that when I’m on a track, it’s going to be flat and it's going to be a level ground, but like it’s an optical illusion, you know something for a fact but you’re still hesitant because it looks weird,” she said.
Thibado originally attended the Alabama School for the Blind until her seventh-grade year when she transferred to Victory Christian School and eventually joined its varsity track and cheer teams her eight-grade year.
Thibado said she pursued track and field simply because she has always enjoyed running.
“At my old school, we did this year-long marathon where we would run a certain amount of laps around our gym a day and then at the end of the year that would equate to a whole marathon and so I always had fun running my laps and I would always do extra laps for fun,” she said.
Assistant track and field coach Dawn Reed said Thibado never lets her vision issues hold her back and wants to be treated just like her sighted peers.
“In the classroom, she requires some accommodations to help her see what is on the board, but she does not require any accommodations in the rigor of the work. She is a very intelligent and determined young lady,” Reed said, also noting that Thibado is always pushing herself to be a better athlete.
“This year, she has a new sighted guide, Dontrail Wilson, and they are learning how to work together on the track,” she said. “I expect to see a lot of progress as the season continues, but the first meet went really well.”
With her scholarship and 4.0 GPA, Thibado plans to go to Hillsdale College in Michigan to major in international business and foreign language with hopes to do business outside of the United States.