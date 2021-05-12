Victory Christian senior shines in season-ending loss

MONTGOMERY — Victory Christian’s regional run ended on the first day with a 4-0 loss to Wadley, but that was plenty of time for senior Samantha Hennings to leave her mark in Montgomery.
In her final high school game, Hennings struck out 11 of 24 batters while giving up only five hits.
“She’s been a warrior all year. … a big-time pitcher and she is great at the plate too,” Victory Christian coach Ted Rorrer said.
Hennings’ performance was all the more memorable, considering the Lions (12-18) opened the Class 1A Eastern Regional with a 10-5 loss to Cedar Bluff less than 45 minutes prior.
Hennings struck out eight of 36 batters in that one to finish her season with 197 total strikeouts.
The senior also recorded three hits for two doubles on seven at-bats, scored one run and finished the day with a team-high three RBIs.
Victory Christian actually held a 5-3 lead over Cedar Bluff headed into the bottom of the sixth inning then things started unraveling for the Lions.
It began innocently enough. First, a call went against the Lions at second base. Hennings hit the next batter, and the one after that reached on an error in the infield.
Cedar Bluff took full advantage as each of the next four batters recorded a hit to help the Tigers pile on an additional seven runs to retake the lead for good.
“That has kind of been our nemesis all year is one inning something will happen,” Rorrer said. “We call it quicksand. You get into quicksand, and the harder you struggle to get out of it, the deeper you get.”
The Lions had no such collapse in their second game. Wadley recorded four of its five hits in the fourth inning, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 4-0 lead.
The first three hits were all bunts which rolled slowly in the wet infield dirt. Then Wadley pitcher Katie Ward hit a triple to drive in three of her teammates.
The Lions finally responded in the sixth inning when a Hennings’ double preceded a single and subsequent steal from fellow senior Madison Dixon to put runners at second and third with no outs. Wadley’s defense responded to their first real jam by forcing a double play to all but end the inning.
“It’s frustrating,” Rorrer said. “And then the balloon is deflated at that point. That out was pretty big.”
Four to know
— Victory Christian sophomore Emily Frey finished the day with six hits on seven at-bats. Her best work came in the first game when she went 4-for-4 at the plate to finish with a double and two runs scored.
— Frey also made one of, if not the catch of the first game, when she backpedaled into the fence to catch a fly ball that happened to bounce off her face.
— Victory Christian catcher Haley Hendrix put together a few memorable plays in the loss to Wadley. In the bottom of the third inning, she scooped up a bunted ball that stopped dead so close to home plate, even the batter thought it was a foul. Hendrix threw the ball to first to record the out. She followed that up with a double in the fourth inning. Then in the sixth, Hendrix scooped up another bunt, spun around awkwardly before making the tagging the runner herself.
— When Rorrer finished his postgame speech, it was Hendrix, a freshman, that was last to leave. Although she will have more chances than most to return, it was clear by the emotion she showed that Wednesday’s elimination struck her as hard as it would any senior.
Who said
— Rorrer on the performance from Hendrix and her play in the sixth: “She hates to lose so bad. She’s got a real big heart. … If she doesn’t make that tag right there, it is going to be hard throw to first, but she picked it up and spun around and got it. That was really interesting, really cool.”
— Rorrer on the attitude of a Lions team that started the season 1-10: “We struggled so much at first. They could have just said we’re not going to be any good. We might as well not try anymore, but they didn’t do that. In fact, they worked harder. … they came to me and wanted to practice longer.”