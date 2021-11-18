Victory Christian secures 46-32 win over St. Bernard

The Victory Christian girls basketball team collected another win Tuesday night over St. Bernard in Cullman 46-32.
The Lions led at 13-11 in the first quarter and pulled ahead 26-16 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Lions put themselves ahead by 20 points at 41-21 and eventually took the win.
“Our rebounding was the difference,” head coach Jared Arnold said. “Haley Hendrix and Katie Shadix played exceptionally well.”
Hendrix recorded a double-double with 16 points and 24 rebounds. She also passed out three assists and made three steals. Shadix followed with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Grace Haney scored eight points, and Lorena Wright contributed four.
Victory Christian will host the Ragland Purple Devils on Friday.