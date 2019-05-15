Victory Christian baseball player Lee Yeager was selected to participate in the North-South All-Star game that will be played July 16 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. He will play on the North squad.
“This is definitely an honor,” he said. “I have never had anything this big to happen to me before. It gives me an opportunity to glorify God during my time there.”
Yeager spent most of his time on the diamond as a catcher, but has played shortstop and pitched some. He will be a catcher during the All-Star game.
Yeager is the 16-year-old son of Frank and Stacia Yeager of Pell City, and the grandson of Frankie and Connie Yeager of Cook Springs, Regina Williams of Hayden, and the late Charles Williams.
Yeager is finishing up his junior year at Victory Christian, a place he is very familiar with. He started kindergarten at Victory Christian, but spent the next four years at Eden Elementary School. He transferred back to Victory Christian in the fifth grade and has been there ever since.
Yeager’s mom said her son is getting a great Christian education and there are some great teachers at Victory Christian.
“I am very pleased how the staff develops these students into fine, outstanding adults,” she said. “It is uplifting to see Lee’s spiritual journey.”
Also impressive to Yeager’s parents and grandparents is his humbleness and dedication to the sport he loves.
“We can be on vacation at the beach, and he is working out, looking to improve,” Stacia Yeager said. “He does not need to be told to go practice.”
Yeager has been a member of the varsity Lions baseball team since the seventh grade.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to play one more season at Victory Christian with my friends and teammates,” he said.
Yeager maintains a 3.97 GPA, and plans on playing baseball at the collegiate level. It does not matter to him where.
“I’ll play with whoever offers me a scholarship,” he said. “My goal is to play in the big leagues one day.”
