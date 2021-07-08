Victory Christian picks up two wins during summer play

The Victory Christian girls basketball team worked during June to prepare for the upcoming season. Throughout the month, the Lions were able to pick up wins against B.B. Comer and Fayetteville.
“It's been a long time for our girls and I am proud of them. They have worked so hard to improve and get better,” Coach Jared Arnold said.
“We have put in a weight training program this summer for girl athletes for the first time. I think that has helped. We have some momentum going into this upcoming season, and I hope we can carry that momentum over.”
The Lions defeated Fayetteville 31-28. Haley Hendrix led with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Grace Haney followed with 8 points, while Katie Shadix scored 4.
Victory recorded a 20-15 win over B.B. Comer. Grace Haney was the leading scorer with 6 points.
The team also took on Ranbure, Ragland, Winterboro and 5A St. Clair County High School.
“I was very impressed with Ranburne, and I believe Ragland and Winterboro are both capable of deep runs this coming season,” Arnold said.
The Lions will kick off the 2021-22 season against Westbrook Christian at home on Nov. 9.