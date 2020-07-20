Victory Christian names Jared Arnold new girls varsity basketball coach

PELL CITY -- Victory Chrisitan School has promoted Jared Arnold from junior varsity girls basketball coach to varsity coach for the 2020-21 season.
Arnold, 35, will be taking the place of former coach Barry Baines, who led the team for one season.
Arnold is a 2003 graduate of Victory Christian. He originally attended St. Clair County High School, where his father, Bart Arnold, served as the principal. Bart Arnold later retired and began coaching at VCS, where Jared then transferred his sophomore year and played basketball.
Arnold later attended Jacksonville State, where he majored in political science and minored in public administration. He graduated from JSU in 2007 and then attended the Birmingham School of Law, where he graduated in 2010.
Today, Arnold and his family are all members of the church at Victory Christian, where they attend every Sunday. Arnold also works full time as a local criminal justice attorney in Pell City, where he has operated his law firm, Arnold Law Offices, since 2012.
While Arnold is hoping for a good season in 2020-21, there are still some unknowns due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Like most sports in the upcoming school year, things will likely look different than they have in the past.
“The AHSAA is kind of taking a wait-and-see approach (for basketball season),” he said. “We hope we're able to play, but we're just kind of following what the state says. Whatever they say to do is what we'll have to do. So, we're just kind in limbo right now.”
Despite these unknowns, Arnold is still looking forward to the upcoming campaign -- and hoping to see improvement after the team went winless a year ago. Arnold’s JV squad was 6-6 in 2019-20.
“We're just hoping that we can compete and be competitive in every game that we play,” he said. “We're gonna do the best that we can.”
Victory Christian has not established its varsity basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season. For updates, parents, students and fans can go to victorylions.com/athletics.
