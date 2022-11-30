Victory Christian junior's dominant peformance not enough to withstand hot-shooting Tigers

PELL CITY — Victory Christian junior William Wilson-Hueter was unstoppable around the rim in Tuesday night’s 71-48 loss to Talladega County Central.
He scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to record a double-double.
“We didn’t match up with him at all, and that is a thing we had a problem with is size,” TC Central coach Acardia Garrett said.
Wilson made the most of his 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame, but he also surprised the Tigers (1-4) with his quickness. The junior forced a few near-turnovers around the logo, and even drove the ball in for a layup following a nice move he made to steal the ball around half-court with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game.
Despite his dominant performance, Victory Christian coach Bruce Breland said he knows the junior is still scratching the surface.
“He’s got to learn, in my opinion, to jump," Breland said. "He is trying to shoot everything flat-footed, so I think he would have even had a better game if he could have done that."
Victory Christian sophomore Shepard Sargent also finished in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing at least four rebounds for the Lions (2-3) in the loss.
“He’s aggressive, and we’re trying to get all of us to feel that aggression when we play, and when we’re not, we’re real passive,” Breland said.
What to know
— Talladega County Central sophomore Jhovi Cole scored a game-high 32 points after he knocked down seven, 3-pointers.
— TC Central held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Lions 22-12 in the second quarter, thanks largely to Cole, who hit three uninterrupted 3-pointers between the 4:25 and 3:09 marks.
— Three other Tigers, TC Central junior Patrick Dosius, sophomore Sammy Cannon and freshman Thomas Gooden, contributed at least a pair of 3-pointers in the victory.
— Dosius and Gooden also finished in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Dosius also grabbed at least four rebounds and recorded two steals.
Who said
— Breland on the loss: “They did shoot great, but I think good shooters once they find their range, and you’re not contesting their shots, and I don’t think we contested their shots very well. We played very soft, very lackadaisical. Not taking anything away from their shooting because they did shoot the lights out.”
— Garrett on Cole’s performance: “Well I hope that it (now) means that we’re able to stretch the floor. And he is able to maintain a level head about it and take good shots. Most of the shots he took tonight were good shots. They were open shots, they were in rhythm.”
— Garrett on the hot-shooting: “I can’t tell you exactly where that came from. I mean the kids have been working hard, we’ve been shooting the ball a lot. … Be thankful for a shooting night like that, but we hadn’t had one like that before.”
— Garrett on getting the first win: “I think the kids learned something from the losses that we took, and I think we got better. They got experience from those losses.”
Next up
— TC Central hosts Jefferson Christian Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Victory Christian travels to Gaylesville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.