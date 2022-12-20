Victory Christian girls survive late Thorsby run, advance to tournament championship

PELL CITY — After scoring the first 14 points on Tuesday, Victory Christian found itself in a tight game with 90 seconds left.
Then, Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix caught the ball around half-court on back-to-back possessions, both of which resulted in Lions' baskets, to secure Victory Christian's 44-36 win over Thorsby in the opening round of the program’s holiday tournament at the Pell City Civic Center.
“She is progressing very well, and we are blessed to have her,” Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said. “If I can just get her to stay out of foul trouble, that will be great. Usually, in the games that we have lost, she has got into foul trouble.”
Hendrix finished with another double-double, something she seems to do almost every game these days, on Tuesday after she scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed more than 10 rebounds in the win.
She did get into foul trouble during the final minute of the third quarter. At the time, the Lions held a 34-24 lead. Her teammates more than survived her absence holding on to the 10-point lead until she returned to the court to finish the game.
Then, Thorsby junior McKinley Turner scored 5 points in a 30-second span to make it a 4-point game. Turner finished with a team-high 19 points. She also grabbed at least 5 rebounds.
Victory Christian will return to the Pell City Civic Center on Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the tournament’s championship game.
“In the past, we’ve played in Christmas tournaments, but we haven’t had a whole lot of success in them,” Arnold said. “So for us to get this win today, it was a huge thing, and I think it could help our confidence going forward and just give us a little bit of momentum going into the holidays.”
What to know
— Victory Christian held a 23-4 lead with less than six minutes left in the first half. The Lions were then outscored 15-4 in the rest of the quarter.
— A technical foul on the Lions with 2:22 left in the game gave Thorsby four free-throw attempts, but all of them clattered off the rim harmlessly.
— Victory Christian senior Grace Haney almost recorded a double-double herself after she scored 7 points and grabbed at least 8 rebounds.
— Victory Christian’s Amelia Haney scored 6 of her 8 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Lions in front. She also corralled at least 5 rebounds, most of which came in the second half.
— Victory Christian dropped three of its last four games prior to the week. Then the Lions won 50-29 at Cullman Christian on Monday night.
Who said
— Arnold on the 2-game winning streak: “It was huge to be able to get out of that slump. I told the girls we had been playing hard, but we hadn’t been playing smart, just turning the ball over too much. We did a better job of that last night, protecting the ball, and I thought today, other than the second quarter, we did a much better job protecting the basketball and making good decisions.”
— Arnold on Amelia Haney’s importance to the Lions: “She is really the only other ball-handler we have beside Haley. She has to have the ball. We try to have the ball in her hands as much as possible to facilitate. … The biggest place that she helps us is when we are pressing and trapping, just getting steals and getting out of transition. She fuels our offense just with her speed and she is very fast.”
— Arnold on finding a second scorer to compliment Hendrix: “They have to stop depending on Haley so much. A lot of times we just (go) well, let’s just throw the ball to Haley. Maybe not even consciously, it may even be a subconscious thing, but they have got to have the confidence and not look (for Hendrix every time), and I was really pleased today because when we took Haley out when she got in foul trouble there in the fourth, we were able to hold the lead.”