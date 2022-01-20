Victory Christian girls defeat St. Bernard 42-16

The Victory Christian girls continue to improve on last season's winless season as they defeated St. Bernard on Monday 42-16.
After a loss from Jefferson Christian the following Tuesday, the girls stand 8-10 overall.
Victory Christian 42, St. Bernard Prep 16: The Lions cruised past St. Bernard on Monday. The girls jumped out for a 7-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and 19-10 by the half ended. Victory then pulled away 33-15 at the end of the third before taking the win.
"This was a total team win. Everyone played well," head coach Jared Arnold said.
Maddie Etheredge led her team overall with a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Katie Shadix followed behind with nine points and Kyra Keller with five.
Jefferson Christian 60, Victory Christian 49: In a hard-fought game, the Lions suffered a loss to Jefferson Christian on Tuesday.
The Eagles found themselves well ahead 38-19 by the half and later 53-35 at the end of the third quarter.
"We did not get off to a good start and made some mental mistakes early in the game, but we did play better as the game went along," Arnold said.
Grace Haney had a good night offensively despite the loss as she contributed 18 points for her team. Amelia Haney also contributed eight, while Katie Shadix posted five.