Victory Christian girls collect first season win

EDEN — The Victory Christian Lions picked up their first win of the season over the Gaston Bulldogs 37-21. This is the team’s first win since February 2019.
The girls basketball team jumped out for an early lead going into halftime 19-8 and hung one throughout the game.
“Gaston is a very physical team. I'm so happy for our girls; they have worked so hard,” head coach Jared Arnold said.
“We had a great crowd tonight, and it made a difference. It was a fantastic atmosphere.”
Haley Hendrix led her team with 12 points and six rebounds. Grace Haney put up seven points, while Katie Shadix scored six and pulled down 10 rebounds.
On the defensive side, Amelia Haney made seven steals, while Maddie Etheredge had five steals and four blocked shots.
The girls team will travel to Fayetteville on Thursday to take on the Wolves. The Lions also will host Ragland on Friday.