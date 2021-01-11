Victory Christian falls to Gaylesville on Senior night, 48-27

Victory Christian freshman Haley Hendrix grabbed a team-high 19 rebounds and scored eight points in Friday night’s 48-27 loss to Gaylesville.
Gaylesville jumped out to an early lead and Victory Christian missed 25 free throws to squash any chances of a comeback.
Victory Christian senior Sam Hennings finished with six points, nine rebounds and six steals in the team’s senior night showdown.
Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said he felt Hennings played well.
“I am proud of our team's effort,” Arnold said.
Victory Christian will host the Ragland Purple Devils on Thursday.