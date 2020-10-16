Victory Christian falls to 4-6 with 36-0 loss to Woodland

EDEN -- The Victory Christian Lions never got their offense cranked up Friday and fell to the Woodland Bobcats 36-0.
It was the Lions’ second game since returning from quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Bobcats set the tone right from the start as they scored a 39-yard touchdown just 20 seconds into the game.
The Bobcats added two more touchdowns in the first half while building a 21-0 lead. .
The Lions (4-6) found themselves within striking distance with a second-and-goal at the 5-yard line at the start of the second quarter. The Bobcats’ defense, however, proved to be solid, stopping the Lions for no gain on three straight plays.
The Lions decided to go for it on fourth down, but the result was an incomplete pass, ending Victory Christian’s lone scoring threat of the night.
The Bobcats put up two more touchdowns in the second half. One was the result of a 19-yard keeper from second-string quarterback Jackson Lovvorn, who then threw for a successful 2-point conversion.
Lions safety Jacob Tucker, a freshman, provided some bright spots for his team despite the loss. Tucker made the only interception of the night and saw some playing time as the backup quarterback. It was the first time he has played that position at the varsity level.
“We’ve lost our edge and haven’t gotten it back,” said Breland. “We usually pride ourselves on being able to handle difficult situations, but the intensity that I have seen (from our team) has been very disappointing.”
Breland said while he saw promise from his defense, he hopes to work to improve on the offensive side of the ball.
“Defensively, we were one of the top teams in the state, but the thing is, if you don’t score, you’re never going to win,” said Breland.
Victory Christian will travel to Ragland for its final game of the regular season Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.