No. 8-ranked Victory Christian School’s baseball team will host No. 3 Mars Hill Bible in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A playoffs Thursday.
The first game of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m., and the second game is scheduled to start at 4. If the teams split, a third and deciding game will be Friday at 1:30.
This is the second straight year the Lions have made it to the second round of the postseason.
First-year head coach Stan Sargent said losing to Sumiton Christian last season served as motivation for his squad.
“To exceed what we did last year was definitely one of our goals coming into the season,” Sargent said. “We won the area, we are in the second round and now we want to surpass what we did last year.”
Advancing to the third round will not be easy. The Lions are facing one of the top programs in the state in Mars Hill.
The Panthers (26-6) cruised past Valley Head 22-0, 16-0 in the first round of the playoffs last week. It was the ninth time this month the Panthers have scored in double digits.
“From what I hear, they are a really good team,” Sargent said. “They were state runners-up last year in 2A. They are going to be really good, and they have good pitching coming. We are excited to take them on.”
The Lions advanced to the second round by sweeping Appalachian 13-1, 5-1. Sargent was pleased with the way his team played in all three phases of the game in the last series.
“For us, it started with pitching,” he said. “In the first game, I had Abraham Sargent. He pitched phenomenally. He pitched a three-hitter against them.
“In the second game, I had Noah Holliday, and he went the distance on them, too.
“Nathan Jones hit a grand slam in the first game, so that was exciting. Our fielding was good, our pitching was good and we hit the ball well.”
The coach said his team will need another stellar overall performance to advance.
“It is going to start with the pitching,” Sargent said. “We have to pitch well and try to shut them down. We have to get the bats going. We are going to face some really good pitching (today). Our hitters, we tried to prepare them for the pitcher that they are going to face (today). If we can get our bats going, I think that is going to really help us out.”