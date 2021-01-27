Victory Christian drops game against Sumiton Christian, 36-35

The Victory Christian girls faced a heartbreaking loss on Jan. 19 against Sumiton Christian within the final seconds of the game, 36-35.
The Lions had the advantage over the Eagles at halftime, 15-13. The game then looked as if it were headed for overtime with the game tied, 35-35, as time was running out.
However, the Lions committed a foul with 1.2 seconds left in the game. Sumiton then proceeded to hit a free-throw to seal the win.
Emily Frey led Victory Christian offensively with 15 points and five steals. Katie Shadix followed behind with eight points while Jemma Hazelwood netted seven.
Shadix also contributed 11 rebounds for her team.
"It was a heartbreaking way to lose a game, but I am proud of our young team for fighting until the end," head coach Jared Arnold said.