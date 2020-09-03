Victory Christian coach says his team needs to get physical when Donoho visits Friday

Victory Christian opens Class 1A, Region 5 play against Donoho on Friday night at 7 at Richard Adams Stadium.
Last season, the Lions were bullied by the Falcons in a 42-12 loss. Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland hopes his team is prepared to match Donoho physicality on Friday.
“Donoho has a good football team,” Breland said. “They pushed us around last year, and I hope our guys are up for the challenge. They are coming to our place, and we have to be ready to play.”
The Lions improved to 2-0 on the season last week with a 13-12 win over 2A Horseshoe Bend.
Victory Christian had to depend on its defense to make stops in the fourth quarter, and that defense delivered. The Lions stopped Horseshoe Bend on a two-point conversion in the final period, a play that proved to be the difference in the game.
“It was really a hard hitting ballgame,” Breland said. “The field conditions were tough. It was so much water on the field from all of the rain.
I thought we let a few opportunities go by, and we have to make sure we don't do that next time we have those opportunities ... Hanging on at the end may have been good for us to have to do that. ”
Breland has been impressed with the way his team has handled adversity in the first two games of the season.
“I'm pleased with the way they can push the button and turn it on,” he said. “That's something that everybody can’t do. Football you have to have a pattern. You do this, you do this, you do this in preparation. Our guys have done a good job of adjusting and making it happen. I think that is a very big positive for us.”
The Falcons (0-1) are preparing to take the field for the first time in 2020. Last week, Donoho was forced to forfeit against White Plains due to players testing positive to COVID-19.
“We haven't heard that we weren't,” Breland said when asked if Donoho would be able to play this week. “We are under the assumption that they are going to go.
“I am afraid this season that this is going to happen once or twice to everybody. I hope and pray that it doesn’t. I don't know if they had one guy involved or if it was the entire program ... it was kept quiet.”
Breland has been impressed with the way several of his players have performed throughout the first two weeks. The veteran coach said it’s going to be vital for his team to come out and make plays on both sides of the ball instead of letting Donoho dictate the action.
“We are going to have to match their physicality,” Breland said. “We are going to have to make some big plays. We have to win the situations where it is our athlete against their athlete. We are going to have to force some turnovers. We can't just sit back and let the game play out.”