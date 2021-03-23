Victory Christian claims back-to-back wins over Ragland

The Victory Christian Lions improved their record to 3-4 on Saturday after notching two straight wins against Ragland. Both games came down to the wire as the Purple Devils rallied in each but fell short.
Victory Christian, 8 Ragland 7:
The first matchup almost ended in an upset as Ragland almost made up for its four-run deficit in the bottom of the final inning.
Both teams put up two runs each in the first inning. However, a single by Victory’s Issac Warren gave Caleb Wilson and Garrett Rogers the opportunity to score in the second inning to break the tie.
Both teams sat at 5-4 in the fifth with Ragland in the lead. Victory scored three more runs, and Ragland put in their last three runs in the final inning before Victory sealed the win.
Victory’s Shepard Sargeant went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run. Warren also secured two runs and two RBIs for the Lions.
Ragland’s Owen Schall went 2-for-3 at the plate along with two RBIs and a run of his own.
Victory Christian 13, Ragland 10:
With the game tied 1-1 going into the fourth inning, the Lions took the advantage after scoring eight runs in a single inning.
In the bottom of the final inning with Ragland at bat and the score at 13-2, the Purple Devils showed perseverance and rallied once again and scored eight runs.
However, after the Lions got the final out of the day, Victory Christian claimed its second win.
Evan Crow led the Lions with four hits out of his five appearances at the plate. He also recorded four RBIs and scored a run.
Crow also worked 6⅓ innings, allowing only three runs.
Austin Hale and Warren also led with three runs each for the Lions.
Schall led Ragland at the plate with three hits out of four times at bat along with a team best of two runs.