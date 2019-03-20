PELL CITY -- Abraham Sargent signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Mississippi College in Clifton, Mississippi, during a ceremony in the Victory Christian sanctuary Wednesday morning.
“College baseball has always been my dream,” Sargent said. “I have always wanted to play. Over the past few summers, I have been playing with the East Coast Soxs, which is an organization that helped me find a college to go to. It is like their sole purpose. They have really helped me out.
“I started getting offers at the end of last summer. I had a couple of offers and I loved all of them. Then Mississippi College came, and they have an incredible Christian program. Their coaches are all good Christians, and I just knew that was the place that I was supposed to go. It felt like home.”
Sargent had three baseball offers and two track offers for the javelin. He said he thought about going somewhere for track but decided to stay with the sport he loves.
Knowing that he has found a home for the next four years has taken some pressure off Sargent.
“It is relieving,” he said. “I always wanted to play college baseball, so knowing that I am going to is very relieving. It is really exciting and makes me ready to play more. It makes me ready for the season next year.”
Victory Christian head baseball coach Stan Sargent was overcome with emotion during the ceremony when it was time to speak about his son’s accomplishment. The Lions first-year head coach said he was elated to see the years of hard work pay off for the Victory Christian standout.
“This is definitely a blessing to have him go to Mississippi College,” Stan Sargent said. “We are really excited about it. It is a Christian University, which is something that he was really looking for. He had it in his top five schools that he would like to go to.
“He is very fortunate. He has known those coaches for the last couple of years because they helped out with the East Coast Sox organization. He got to know them and really like them. He is blessed to go there, and we are excited about it.”
The Lions are off to a stellar start in 2019. Victory Christian is 10-2 and 3-0 in Class 1A, Area 10.
Abraham Sargent is not surprised by how well the Lions are playing.
“Coming into the year, we knew that we were going to be really good because he had a bunch of people coming back,” he said. “We only lost three seniors last year. … From the first game, we started hitting and pitching, everything was going great.
“We are doing awesome; we are jelling and working as a team to win a game. We have been behind a couple of times, and nobody cares. We just keep fighting back and winning all of our games.”
Sargent said Mississippi College will be getting a hard worker.
“I am definitely going to work hard, I am going to work my tail off,” Sargent said. “I am going to do my best in the classroom and on the field.”
Sargent is grateful for everyone that played a role in making his dream become a reality.
“My parents have been so supportive from the time I was 3 and started playing,” he said. “My dad maybe played one year of baseball in high school, and he has put so much into it. My mom has put so much into it. The Lord, obviously, has given me the opportunity to keep playing baseball. He has given me beyond the opportunity that I would have ever thought of. All of my friends have been there for me all of that time, which is pretty awesome.”