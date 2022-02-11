Victory Christian athletes named to all-region football team

Four Victory Christian football players were recently named to the all-Class 1A, Region 5 team, while four others were named honorable mention.
Players making the All-Region team were senior defensive back Miles Martin, senior defensive end Justice Hurley, senior running back/linebacker Riley Meadows and junior running back/linebacker Cam Cheatwood.
Players making honorable mention included senior offensive tackle Billy Davenport, senior linebacker Andrew Ochoa, junior defensive tackle Conner Denson and junior center Ayden Rodgers.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said he was proud of these players.
“Team-wise, we had built for this year knowing we had a chance to be really good,” Breland said. “After losing a few players with injuries, being sick, having Covid, etc., we didn’t reach our potential. However, our players never faltered with their work ethic each day or their determination to be great.”
Victory Christian finished the season with a record of 3-7, but one of the losses was a forfeit to Horseshoe Bend because of Covid. The Lions finished fifth in the region. Breland said lack of depth got them in the end as the Lions fell short of making the state playoffs on the final play of the season against Ragland.
“I was so proud of the team we had that never wavered and fought until the final whistle of the final game,” Breland said. “As far as these senior players on the all-region and honorable mention teams, they have been tremendous leaders and will be greatly missed. We are looking forward to the example they set for others. By all indications from their play last year, these juniors that were named are taking that next step in becoming a super group of senior players. I am so excited about all the possibilities next season.”